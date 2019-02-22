Turkey's Erdogan, Trump discussed US withdrawal from Syria in phone call: state media

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Thursday to carry out the U.S. military withdrawal from Syria in line with their mutual interests, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Erdogan and Trump also discussed latest developments in Syria and agreed to support a political resolution to the conflict, Anadolu said, adding that the two leaders also agreed to improve economic ties between Ankara and Washington.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

