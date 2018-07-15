Football world cup 2018

Turkey's Erdogan says Syrian govt forces targetting Idlib could destroy accord: source

World Reuters Jul 15, 2018 01:05:09 IST

Turkey's Erdogan says Syrian govt forces targetting Idlib could destroy accord: source

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin by phone on Saturday an accord aimed at containing the Syrian conflict could be destroyed if Syrian government forces target Idlib province, a Turkish presidential source said.

"President Erdogan stressed that the targeting of civilians in Deraa was worrying and said that if the Damascus regime targeted Idlib in the same way the essence of the Astana accord could be completely destroyed," the source said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 01:05 AM

