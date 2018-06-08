You are here:
Turkey's Erdogan says state of emergency may be lifted after June 24 elections

World Reuters Jun 08, 2018 04:05:51 IST

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey may lift a state of emergency, imposed shortly after a failed coup attempt in 2016, after the June 24 elections, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview with CNN Turk, Erdogan said the issue of lifting the emergency rule would be discussed after the snap presidential and parliamentary elections later this month.

