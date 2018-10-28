Turkey's Erdogan says shared details of Khashoggi case with leaders at four-way summit

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shared details of the case of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in bilateral talks during a four-way summit with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany, he said on Saturday.

Erdogan, speaking at a joint news conference following a summit in Istanbul, said Saudi Arabia needed to say who sent to Turkey the 18 people believed to be responsible for Khashoggi's killing. He also said Turkey valued the conclusion of discussions between Turkish and Saudi prosecutors, who are due to meet on Sunday.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by David Dolan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.