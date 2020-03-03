Turkey's Erdogan says Greek soldiers killed two migrants on Monday

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Greek soldiers had killed two migrants and severely wounded a third.

More than 10,000 migrants, mostly from Syria, other Middle Eastern states and Afghanistan, have reached Turkey's land borders with EU states Greece and Bulgaria since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe.

