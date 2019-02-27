Turkey's Erdogan does not believe United States will retrieve arms from Kurdish groups

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he does not believe the United States will take back weapons from Kurdish militias in Syria.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV, Erdogan stressed the need for the United States to take back weapons from Kurdish groups in Manbij.

Earlier this month, a senior U.S. army general said the United States should keep arming and aiding the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces following the planned U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

