Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 108, with 1,704 new cases

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by 16 to 108 on Saturday, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,704 to 7,402, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He added on Twitter that 7,641 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 55,464 since the outbreak begun.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

