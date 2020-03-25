Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases - minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by seven to 44 on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 343 to 1,872, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He said on Twitter that 3,952 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to around 28,000.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

