Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 97 to 1,198: minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 4,789 in the past 24 hours, and 97 people more have died, taking the death toll to 1,198, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,446, and the number of tests carried out over the last 24 hours was 35,720, the minister said.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 56,956, the ministry said.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alison Williams)

