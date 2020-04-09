Turkey's coronavirus death toll reaches 812 with 38,226 total cases

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 4,117 in the last 24 hours, and 87 people have died, taking the death toll to 812, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 1,846, and the number of tests carried out over the last 24 hours was 24,900, the health ministry said.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 38,226, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Chris Reese)

