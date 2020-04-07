You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Turkey's coronavirus death toll reaches 649 with 30,217 total cases -minister

World Reuters Apr 07, 2020 00:17:10 IST

Turkeys coronavirus death toll reaches 649 with 30,217 total cases -minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 75 on Monday to total 649, and new confirmed cases rose by 3,148 to bring the country's total to 30,217, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

He said 21,400 tests for the COVID-19 disease had been performed in Turkey in the last 24 hours.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 00:17:10 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

73% of those who have died of COVID-19 are men: Health Ministry data

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 06 (06 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 06 (06 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres