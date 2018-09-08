Turkey will not 'watch from the sidelines' any killings benefiting Syrian agenda: Erdogan

You are here:
World Reuters Sep 08, 2018 04:05:49 IST

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will "neither watch from the sidelines nor participate in such a game" if the world turns a blind eye to killings of tens of thousands to further the Syrian government's agenda, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

In a series of tweets following a trilateral summit with the leaders of Russia and Iran in Tehran, Erdogan said resorting to methods that would disregard civilian lives would "play into the hands of terrorists."

"If the world turns a blind eye to the killing of tens of thousands of innocent people to further the regime’s interests, we will neither watch from the sidelines nor participate in such a game," Erdogan said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 04:05 AM

