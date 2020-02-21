Turkey will activate Russian S-400 missile systems - minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that Turkey will activate the S-400 missile systems which it has bought from Russia and there should be "no doubt" about this.

Akar was speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Chris Reese)

