Turkey wants meeting of Islamic body after Palestinians killed - spokesman

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) this week, the government spokesman said on Monday, after Israeli forces killed of dozens of protesters in Gaza.

Ankara wants the emergency meeting to be held on Friday, spokesman Bekir Bozdag said.

On the bloodiest single day for Palestinians since the Gaza conflict in 2014, Israeli troops shot dead 55 Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Monday as the United States opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

