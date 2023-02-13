Turkey-Syria earthquake toll surpasses 35,000: Victims buried in mass graves
Rescue teams have started to wind down the search for survivors, while the aid effort has been shifted to hundreds of thousands of people made homeless
Ankara: The toll from last week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria rose above 35,000 on Monday.
Rescue teams have started to wind down the search for survivors, while the aid effort has been shifted to hundreds of thousands of people made homeless.
According to a report in India Today, at least 5,000 bodies were buried in the mass cemetery of Maras in Turkey.
Eight days after the 7.8-magnitude tremor, Turkish media reported a handful of people were still being pulled from the rubble as excavators dug through ruined cities.
The confirmed death toll rose to 35,224 as officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria after the February 6 earthquake, the fifth deadliest since the start of the 21st century.
On the other hand, the United Nations has decried the failure to ship desperately needed aid to war-torn regions of Syria and warned that the toll is set to rise even higher as experts caution that hopes for finding people alive dim with each passing day.
“Send any stuff you can because there are millions of people here and they all need to be fed,” Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu appealed to Turks late Sunday.
(With inputs from AFP)
