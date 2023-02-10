Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Stalwart of Antakya Jewish community found dead
Iskenderun: The body of Saul Cenudioglu, head of the small Jewish community in Antakya found and identified after 48 hours of intensive search and rescue efforts launched by voluntary community emergency response teams of Israel.
The team who located the body, worked throughout the night to rescue his body, and at around 4:00 AM on Friday morning they successfully discovered it from the ruins. His wife Fortuna was confirmed dead Thursday morning after an Israeli search team pulled her body from the wreckage of their apartment building.
The two were believed to have been buried after a series of massive earthquakes struck southeastern Turkey on Monday.
“The rescuers worked intensively with dedication and in difficult conditions for many hours, until the two were found. Unfortunately, they were found dead,” a ZAKA press release said.
The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria kept on climbing Thursday, topping 21,000 as the first UN aid reached Syrian rebel-held zones but hopes of finding more survivors faded.
Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000.
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to more than 13.5 million people, early Monday morning. With morgues and cemeteries overwhelmed, bodies lay wrapped in blankets, rugs and tarps in the streets of some cities.
With inputs from agencies.
