Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Miraculous rescues remind of mother who fed her son blood for 8 days under rubble in 1988

Yerevan, USSR: While miraculous stories of survival have already started coming in from earthquake-ravaged Turkey, these tales are a reminder of one such near-impossible rescue from the 1988 Armenian temblor, when a mother had kept her son alive, feeding him on her blood for days before the mother-son duo was pulled out of the rubble alive.

A woman buried alive in the Armenian earthquake helped keep her 3-year-old child alive by feeding it her own blood during the eight days they were entombed, a health official said at the time.

The 30-year-old mother apparently punctured each of her fingers repeatedly and had the child suck on them as a source of nourishment, said Dr Ophelia Nazaryan, head physician at Children’s Hospital Number 3 in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

Trapped in a cellar when the December 7 quake collapsed buildings in their home city of Leninakan, the mother and child were rescued Thursday, Ms Nazaryan said in a telephone interview.

With inputs from AP.

