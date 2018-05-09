Turkey says U.S. decision on Iran deal will cause instability, new conflicts

ANKARA (Reuters) - A spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the decision by the United States to unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will cause instability and new conflicts.

In a tweet, Ibrahim Kalin also said the multilateral agreement would continue with the other nations, and added that Turkey would continue to oppose all forms of nuclear weapons.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

