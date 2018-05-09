You are here:
Turkey says U.S. decision on Iran deal will cause instability, new conflicts

World Reuters May 09, 2018 02:06:31 IST

ANKARA (Reuters) - A spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the decision by the United States to unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will cause instability and new conflicts.

In a tweet, Ibrahim Kalin also said the multilateral agreement would continue with the other nations, and added that Turkey would continue to oppose all forms of nuclear weapons.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 02:06 AM

