Turkey says cannot accept threatening language from the U.S.

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States' use of a threatening language against Turkey is unacceptable and disrespectful, given the ties between the two allies, the Turkish National Security Council said in a statement on Monday.

Relations between Turkey and the United States have spiralled into a full-blown crisis over the trial of pastor Andrew Brunson, who was in custody for 21 months in a Turkish prison until he was transferred to house arrest last week.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 01:05 AM

