Turkey, Saudi Arabia leaders emphasize cooperation in Saudi journalist probe - Anadolu

Oct 20, 2018

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman emphasized the importance of maintaining full cooperation between Ankara and Riyadh for investigating the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

In a telephone call, the leaders shared information on the independent investigations being conducted by Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Anadolu reported quoting presidential sources.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 04:05 AM

