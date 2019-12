Turkey ready to give any military support Libya needs - Erdogan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turkey is ready to provide Tripoli any military support it needs after Ankara and Libya's internationally recognised government signed a security deal.

"We will be protecting the rights of Libya and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said on A Haber TV. "We are more than ready to give whatever support necessary to Libya."

Khalifa Haftar, who leads forces in eastern Libya, "is not a legitimate leader...and is representative of an illegal structure," Erdogan said after meeting in Istanbul with Fayez al-Sarraj, prime minister of Libya's Government of National Accord.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

