Turkey has not signalled desire for IMF aid: Fund spokesperson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkey has not approached the International Monetary Fund to ask for financial assistance, an IMF spokesperson said on Friday.

"We have received no indication from the Turkish authorities that they are contemplating a request for financial assistance," IMF spokesperson Randa Elnagar said in an emailed statement.

Elnagar said the Fund would have no comment on the sharp drop in the Turkish lira. "The IMF does not comment on day-to- day currency activity," Elnagar said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

