You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Turkey has not signalled desire for IMF aid: Fund spokesperson

World Reuters Aug 11, 2018 01:05:54 IST

Turkey has not signalled desire for IMF aid: Fund spokesperson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkey has not approached the International Monetary Fund to ask for financial assistance, an IMF spokesperson said on Friday.

"We have received no indication from the Turkish authorities that they are contemplating a request for financial assistance," IMF spokesperson Randa Elnagar said in an emailed statement.

Elnagar said the Fund would have no comment on the sharp drop in the Turkish lira. "The IMF does not comment on day-to- day currency activity," Elnagar said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores