Turkey fulfilling obligations in Idlib, Putin says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish partners are fulfilling their obligation regarding the agreement with Russia on Syria's Idlib region, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

He made the comments following a four-way summit on Syria with Germany's Angela Merkel, France's Emmanuel Macron and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan. Putin also said Russia understands the process is not easy and it plans to continue cooperating.

