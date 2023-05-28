Turkey Elections Results: Erdogan re-elected as president for third time in historic runoff

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is all set to officially become Turkey’s president for a third time. With 97% of the ballots counted, Erdogan maintains a comfortable lead over his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

The official Anadolu state news agency showed the Islamic-rooted leader ahead of his secular opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu by four percentage points, with 97 percent of the ballots counted.

The historic runoff posed the biggest challenge to Erdogan’s 20 years of transformative but divisive rule.

The 69-year-old leader faced Turkey’s biggest economic crisis in generations and united Opposition to take a commanding lead.

NATO member Turkey’s longest-serving leader was tested like never before in what was widely seen as the country’s most consequential election in its 100-year history as a post-Ottoman republic.

Kilicdaroglu cobbled together a powerful coalition that grouped Erdogan’s disenchanted former allies with secular nationalists and religious conservatives.

He pushed Erdogan into his first runoff on 14 May and narrowed the margin further in the second round.

