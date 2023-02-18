While rescue operations continue in Turkey and Syria following the powerful earthquake that struck both countries earlier this month, the death toll has surpassed 45,000, with millions left injured and homeless. Amid all the death and destruction spread across Turkey and Syria, some miraculous stories of rescue, survival, and hope have also come to the fore. These heart-wrenching stories are the only thing that has kept hope alive among those affected by the disaster. With that said, one such survival story is winning a lot of hearts on the internet where a man was rescued after he remained trapped under the rubble for over 261 hours i.e., 11 days, and was later reunited with his wife and newborn baby who was born the same day of the earthquake.

The 33-year-old man identified as Mustafa Avci was pulled alive from the rubble of a hospital in Turkey’s Antakya, 11 days after the building collapsed as a result of the earthquake. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and was given treatment. Later, the man heaved a sigh of relief after coming to know that his family also survived the disaster. Several videos that show Avci speaking to his family after being rescued are going viral.

In one such video, the man can be heard talking to his brother as he enquires about his parents, wife, and his child. After assuring his relative about his well-being, the man can be seen getting emotional. Avci was later also shown meeting his daughter for the first time. Photos of Avci meeting his wife and baby are also going viral on the internet.

Take a look:

Mustafa Avci, 33 & Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26 were rescued after 261 hrs trapped under the rubble of a health center in Antakya. The video captures the moment Avci learns his family made it— he was reunited with his wife and 12-day-old daughter born the day of the Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/8iEafbBAZf — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) February 17, 2023

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also paid a visit to Avci’s parents at the hospital. His father, while speaking to the media, shared how the family had completely lost all hope and his rescue came as a miracle for them.

“This is a true miracle. They gave me my son back. I saw the wreckage and I thought nobody could be saved alive from there,” his father said.

