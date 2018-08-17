Turkey does not wish to have problems with U.S.: foreign minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey does not wish to have problems with the United States and the two NATO allies could easily overcome their differences but not with the current U.S. approach, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Ankara is locked in a complex rift with Washington that has seen the two countries impose tariffs on some of each other's imports and has exacerbated a currency crisis in Turkey.

"We can solve issues with the United States very easily, but not with the current approach," Cavusoglu told a news conference.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Gareth Jones)

