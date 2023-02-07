Turkey declares 3-month state of emergency in 10 provinces hit by quakes

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 southeastern provinces hit by a massive earthquake, killing thousands.

In a televised remark, Erdogan said a series of emergency measures would be taken to flood the affected areas with humanitarian relief workers and financial aid.

“We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that our (rescue and recovery) work can be carried out quickly,” Erdogan.