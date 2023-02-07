World

Turkey declares 3-month state of emergency in 10 provinces hit by quakes

Erdogan said a series of emergency measures would be taken to flood the affected areas with humanitarian relief workers and financial aid.

FP Staff February 07, 2023 18:21:59 IST
Women light candles outside the Turkish Embassy in Kyiv on February 7, 2023, to pay tribute to the victims of a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, killing at least 4,800 people and flattening thousands of buildings. Photo- AFP

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 southeastern provinces hit by a massive earthquake, killing thousands.

In a televised remark, Erdogan said a series of emergency measures would be taken to flood the affected areas with humanitarian relief workers and financial aid.

“We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that our (rescue and recovery) work can be carried out quickly,” Erdogan.

“We will quickly complete the presidential and parliamentary processes related to this decision, which will cover our 10 provinces where the earthquake has been experienced and will last for three months.”

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that at least 5,775 buildings were destroyed and more than 20,426 people had been injured in the quake.

Erdogan said that 70 countries had offered help in search and rescue operations and that Turkey planned to open up hotels in the tourism hub of Antalya, to the west, to temporarily house people impacted by the quakes, news agency Reuters reported.

Rescuers in Turkey and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings Tuesday, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people.

Updated Date: February 07, 2023 18:32:41 IST

