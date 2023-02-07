Turkey declares 3-month state of emergency in 10 provinces hit by quakes
Erdogan said a series of emergency measures would be taken to flood the affected areas with humanitarian relief workers and financial aid.
Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 southeastern provinces hit by a massive earthquake, killing thousands.
In a televised remark, Erdogan said a series of emergency measures would be taken to flood the affected areas with humanitarian relief workers and financial aid.
“We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that our (rescue and recovery) work can be carried out quickly,” Erdogan.
“We will quickly complete the presidential and parliamentary processes related to this decision, which will cover our 10 provinces where the earthquake has been experienced and will last for three months.”
