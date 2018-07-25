Turkey approves security law after state of emergency lifted

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's parliament approved late on Tuesday all articles of a security law to continue fighting against terrorism after a two-year-old state of emergency, imposed after a failed coup, was lifted last week.

The law will grant broader authority to local governors, extend detention periods and allow public servant dismissals if there are links to or contacts with terrorist organisations or other perceived threats to national security.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

