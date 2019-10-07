Tunisian Islamist party says it won parliamentary election

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda came first in Sunday's parliamentary election, one of its spokesman said in a news briefing broadcast online, citing what he called preliminary results.

The head of a rival party, Heart of Tunisia, earlier on Sunday said it had won the election.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)

