Tunisian forces kill three Islamic State militants near Algerian border

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian special forces killed three suspected militants of Islamic State on Tuesday after clashes in a mountainous area near the Algerian border, a security official told Reuters.

Days earlier, Islamic State had broadcast pictures of militants carrying weapons in a mountainous area where they have hidden for years.

