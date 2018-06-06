You are here:
Trump's summit with North Korea's Kim to be held at Sentosa Island hotel: White House

World Reuters Jun 06, 2018 00:08:36 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's summit next week will take place at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

"We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," Sanders wrote in a post on Twitter announcing the venue for the planned June 12 meeting.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

