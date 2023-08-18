Trump's lawyers propose 2026 trial date in federal election case

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Thursday asked a federal judge in Washington to schedule an April 2026 trial for the former president, on federal charges that he allegedly sought to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

That requested date would place the trial after the November 2024 US election, in which Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

“The public interest lies in justice and fair trial, not a rush to judgment,” Trump’s attorneys wrote on Thursday.