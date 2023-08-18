World

Trump's lawyers propose 2026 trial date in federal election case

That requested date would place the trial after the November 2024 US election, in which Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination

Last Updated:August 18, 2023 09:00:12 IST
Former US president Donald Trump. AP File

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Thursday asked a federal judge in Washington to schedule an April 2026 trial for the former president, on federal charges that he allegedly sought to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

“The public interest lies in justice and fair trial, not a rush to judgment,” Trump’s attorneys wrote on Thursday.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose office is prosecuting the federal 2020 election case against Trump, last Thursday asked US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to schedule a trial to start on 2 January, 2024. That date is two weeks before the first votes are cast in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

A spokesperson for Smith on Thursday declined to comment beyond that earlier court filing.

Published on: August 18, 2023 09:00:12 IST

