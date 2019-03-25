You are here:
Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between president, Russia; Senators demand release of full report

World FP Staff Mar 25, 2019 19:44:50 IST

Attorney-General William Barr’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report found no evidence to prove that US president Donald Trump ‘conspired’ with Russia to influence the 2016 Presidential Election.

In a four-page letter from Barr summarising Mueller’s two-year investigation, it was said that evidence “is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense”. While Republicans welcomed the report summary that cleared Trumps’ name, Democrats sought that the need for transparency in this matter be fulfilled by releasing the full report.

The summary of the report said that Trump was not exonerated. The President, however, took to Twitter to say, "No collusion, no obstruction, complete and total exoneration." “It’s a shame that your president has had to go through this for - before I even got elected, it began,” he said.

"Attorney Barr's letter raises as many questions as it answers. The fact that Special Counsel Mueller’s report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public without any further delay. Given Mr. Barr’s public record of bias against the Special Counsel’s inquiry, he is not a neutral observer and is not in a position to make objective determinations about the report,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.

The demand for the full report, not the summary, was raised by senators on both sides of the aisle, including Kamala Harris, Sean Maloney, Jerry Nadler, Bernie Sanders and Eric Salwell and others.

With inputs from The Associated Press

