Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between president, Russia; Senators demand release of full report

Attorney-General William Barr’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report found no evidence to prove that US president Donald Trump ‘conspired’ with Russia to influence the 2016 Presidential Election.

In a four-page letter from Barr summarising Mueller’s two-year investigation, it was said that evidence “is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense”. While Republicans welcomed the report summary that cleared Trumps’ name, Democrats sought that the need for transparency in this matter be fulfilled by releasing the full report.

The summary of the report said that Trump was not exonerated. The President, however, took to Twitter to say, "No collusion, no obstruction, complete and total exoneration." “It’s a shame that your president has had to go through this for - before I even got elected, it began,” he said.

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

Democrats and their liberal media allies for two years slandered President @realDonaldTrump for “conspiring with Russia.” It was all a malicious, preposterous lie given wall to wall media coverage despite zero evidence. This should never again happen to an American President. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 25, 2019

The farce that the Democrats & their media lackeys perpetrated on the American people for over 2 years should never be forgotten! “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia...” — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 24, 2019

Truth is generally the best vindication against slander. — Abraham Lincoln — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 24, 2019

That awkward moment when another anti-Russian fake crumbles to dust.

Excuses, anyone? pic.twitter.com/dcQePEVAmD — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 25, 2019

Congratulations ⁦@POTUS⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Today you won the 2016 election all over again. And got a gift for the 2020 election. They’ll never get you because they’ll never “get” you. #MuellerReport#NoCollusion#NoObstruction#Went2MichiganNotMoscow pic.twitter.com/gFqLLLb1fS — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 24, 2019

In light of the Mueller conclusion of no collusion between Trump campaign and Russians are @AdamSchiff, Brennan, Nadler and other Dems going to apologize for their now false claims of collusion. If they care about our country, they should be relieved they were wrong. Are they? https://t.co/28WFlguFCq — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) March 25, 2019

"Attorney Barr's letter raises as many questions as it answers. The fact that Special Counsel Mueller’s report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public without any further delay. Given Mr. Barr’s public record of bias against the Special Counsel’s inquiry, he is not a neutral observer and is not in a position to make objective determinations about the report,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.

The demand for the full report, not the summary, was raised by senators on both sides of the aisle, including Kamala Harris, Sean Maloney, Jerry Nadler, Bernie Sanders and Eric Salwell and others.

The Mueller report needs to be made public, the underlying investigative materials should be handed over to Congress, and Barr must testify. That is what transparency looks like. A short letter from Trump's hand-picked Attorney General is not sufficient. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 24, 2019

Until we hear from Mueller, call it the Barr Report. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 25, 2019

Congress voted 420-0 to release the full Mueller report. Not a "summary" from his handpicked Attorney General. AG Barr, make the full report public. Immediately. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 24, 2019

I don’t want a summary of the Mueller report. I want the whole damn report. https://t.co/VU1oNfBMK0 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 24, 2019

From day one, Trump obstructed this investigation and refused to cooperate. Several of his top aides have been convicted in court. If Trump’s AG won’t hold him accountable for his crimes, it’s up to Congress to investigate. The ball is now squarely in our court. pic.twitter.com/RokrmxI7DT — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) March 24, 2019

Mueller conducted twenty-two month investigation. He did not exonerate on Obstruction of Justice. But Trump-appointed AG takes only two days to clear Individual 1? Bill Barr must release entire #MuellerReport and testify before Congress. Immediately. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 24, 2019

In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

The Special Counsel's investigation produced dozens of indictments + evidence POTUS may have engaged in obstruction of justice. This summary is insufficient. The American ppl must be given the chance to read the complete #MuellerReport as soon as possible. #ReleaseTheFullReport — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 25, 2019

After reading the Attorney General’s four-page summary of the Special Counsel’s findings, Chairmen Nadler, Schiff and I reiterate our call for the release of the Special Counsel’s full and complete report and all underlying documents. See our statement: https://t.co/V4gU78f8uh — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) March 25, 2019

#MuellerReport confirms what Trump always said: no collusion. Despite wishes of some partisans, this is GOOD news. The bad news? We were misled & deceived by @repadamschiff @repjerrynadler @repswalwell Their lies should have repercussions. America deserves better. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 25, 2019

This is the REAL conversation we need to have as a country. As horrific as this president is, he is a symptom of much deeper problems. Even foreign influence plays on nat’l wounds that we refuse to address: income inequality, racism, corruption,a willingness to excuse bigotry. https://t.co/wtebX4Tfld — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2019

With inputs from The Associated Press

