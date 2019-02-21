Trump's former lawyer Cohen gets two-month delay to report to prison

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen will now report to federal prison on May 6 after a judge granted him a two-month delay, a court order released on Wednesday said.

Cohen's lawyers asked for a 60-day extension in a letter to U.S. District Court Judge William Pauley to allow Cohen to prepare for testimony before three congressional committees and recover from recent surgery.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

