Trump's attacks on media may lead to real violence - U.N. expert

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's attacks on the media violate the basic norms of press freedom and run the risk of triggering real violence against journalists, the U.N. rapporteur for freedom of expression said on Thursday.

“These attacks run counter to the country’s obligations to respect press freedom and international human rights law,” David Kaye said in a joint statement with Edison Lanza, who holds the same post with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

“We are especially concerned that these attacks increase the risk of journalists being targeted with violence,” they said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.