Trump's arrest earned over $7 million for his campaign

Going to a jail, for the most, doesn’t ring any good, but not for for US president Donald Trump, whose campaign has raised over $7 million of his mug shot — an official picture taken when someone is sent behind bars.

Trump was booked on Thursday by a Georgia court for allegedly scheming to overturn the 2020 election in the State. This event also marked the first instance in US history where a former president had a mug shot taken. Since then, his campaign claims to have raised $7.1 million.

On Friday alone, the campaign received $4.18 million, according to its spokesman Steven Cheung.

The remarkable surge in funds highlights how Trump’s legal troubles have proven to be a boon for his campaign’s finances, even as substantial sums have been expended on his defence efforts. Despite the growing legal accusations, Trump’s popularity in the Republican presidential primary remains unscathed. He consistently outpaces his competitors by a significant margin of 30 to 50 points in polls.

Reflecting on his recent appearance on Thursday, Trump termed it a “difficult experience” and expressed discomfort at having his historical mug shot taken. Nevertheless, his campaign swiftly capitalised on its fundraising potential. Even before his return home to New Jersey, his campaign had incorporated this event into appeals for financial support from backers. Trump propagated this message on his Truth Social platform and retuned to X (formerly known as Twitter) after a hiatus of two and a half years, using the platform to share the image and guide supporters to a fundraising webpage.

In a matter of hours, the campaign also introduced a fresh range of merchandise featuring the image, starting with t-shirts, and expanding to include beer koozies, bumper stickers, signed posters, and mug shot mugs. Cheung revealed that contributions from those purchasing merchandise or donating without prompting surged, particularly after Trump’s tweet.

The influx of new contributions significantly contributed to the campaign’s fundraising total, which approached $20 million over the past three weeks. Early in August, Trump faced felony charges in Washington related to his endeavours to overturn the 2020 election results, events that preceded the violent uprising by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

Concurrently, Trump’s political machinery has expended tens of millions on legal fees as he combats charges across four distinct jurisdictions. Recent filings on campaign finance illuminated that while Trump garnered over $53 million during the first half of 2023—a period marked by his first two criminal indictments evolving into a rallying cry that propelled his fundraising to new heights—his political organizations disbursed at least $59.2 million to over 100 lawyers and law firms since January 2021.