Trump, Xi agree sanctions should continue on North Korea - White House

World Reuters May 09, 2018 00:06:59 IST

Trump, Xi agree sanctions should continue on North Korea - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a phone call on Tuesday that it was important to continue sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs until it permanently dismantles them, the White House said.

Trump also affirmed his commitment to ensuring the U.S. trade and investment relationship with China was "balanced and benefits American businesses and workers," the White House said in a statement.

(Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 00:06 AM

