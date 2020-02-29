Trump willing to meet leaders of Russia, China, Britain, France on arms control

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is willing to meet the leaders of Russia, China, Britain and France with the aim of discussing arms control, a senior administration official said on Friday.

Trump wants to use such a meeting of the U.N. Security Council's five permanent members to try to make progress on a three-way arms control deal with Russia and China, the official said. The timing for a summit was unclear.

"The United States will use this opportunity to bring both Russia and China into the international arms control framework and head-off a costly arms race," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Steve Holland

