Trump will tell NATO nations U.S. cannot be the world's piggy bank

World Reuters Jul 04, 2018 05:05:38 IST

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will tell fellow NATO countries at next week's summit that the United States cannot be "the world's piggy bank," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Tuesday.

"What the president is going to do is go into these meetings with the mindset to protect the American people, stand with our partners and allies - but as he has said many times before America is thought so often to be the world’s piggy bank. And that’s gotta stop," Gidley told reporters as Trump flew to West Virginia. Trump has pressured some NATO allies to significantly increase military expenditure.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 05:05 AM

