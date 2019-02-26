Trump will have initial meeting with North Korea’s Kim on Wednesday evening

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for an initial one-on-one meeting on Wednesday evening in Vietnam followed by dinner with advisers, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Air Force One.

Trump is slated to arrive in Vietnam late Tuesday local time. On Wednesday morning he will hold a meeting with Vietnamese leaders before the start of the summit with North Korea that evening. Follow-up meetings with Kim will take place on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.