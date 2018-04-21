Trump welcomes North Korea's suspension of nuclear tests

You are here:
World Reuters Apr 21, 2018 06:06:17 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he will suspend nuclear and missile tests immediately and abolish a nuclear test site, and Trump said he looked forward to a summit with Kim.

"North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit," Trump said in message on Twitter.

