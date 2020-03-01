Trump: 'we are working to finally end America's longest war'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban on Saturday as a move to end American's longest war and bring U.S. troops home from Afghanistan.

"We are working to finally end America’s longest war and bring our troops back home," a White House statement quoted Trump as saying of the deal signed earlier in Doha.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

