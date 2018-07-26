You are here:
Trump wants to meet Putin early next year, after Russia probe: Bolton

World Reuters Jul 26, 2018 01:06:28 IST

Trump wants to meet Putin early next year, after Russia probe: Bolton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump wants his second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to take place next year, after the federal Russia probe is over, national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday.

"The president believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 01:06 AM

