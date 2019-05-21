Trump vows to appeal U.S. judge's ruling on financial records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he disagreed with a federal judge who ruled against his attempt to block a House of Representatives committee from seeking his financial records and told reporters he would appeal the decision.

Lawyers for Trump and his company had argued the House Oversight Committee's demand for financial records from his accounting firm exceeded Congress's constitutional limits.

