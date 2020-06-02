Trump urges U.S. governors to take harder line on protests -reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump criticized U.S. governors' response to nationwide protests in a call on Monday, telling state leaders they should take a tougher stance and that their current response make them look weak, according to media reports.

"You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate," CBS News reported, citing audio of the call it had obtained.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)

