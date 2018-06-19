Trump: U.S. will not be 'migrant camp'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would not be a "migrant camp," as he blamed Democrats for not coming to the table to negotiate immigration legislation.
"The United States will not be a migrant camp," he said as he opened a meeting of the National Space Council at the White House. "And it will not be refugee-holding facility - it won't be."
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Grant McCool)
Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 00:07 AM