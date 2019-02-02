Budget 2019
Trump to say in Tuesday speech that parties can "break decades of political stalemate"

World Reuters Feb 02, 2019 03:05:59 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will say to a divided U.S. Congress in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that Republicans and Democrats can "break decades of political stalemate," according to an excerpt released by the White House.

Trump will call on Congress to send him legislation to fund infrastructure projects, will update lawmakers on China trade talks and urge them to approve his trade pact with Canada and Mexico that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) a senior administration official told reporters on Friday.

"Together we can break decades of political statement, we can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future. The decision is ours to make," Trump will say.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 03:05:59 IST

