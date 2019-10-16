You are here:
Trump to meet U.S. lawmakers on Syria at White House on Wednesday - sources

World Reuters Oct 16, 2019 06:10:36 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives committees that oversee foreign affairs and the military are to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the situation in northeastern Syria, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

