Trump to hold White House talks with Slovak prime minister on May 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss security cooperation and other issues with Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in Washington on May 3, the White House said on Friday.

It said "recent, positive gains in bilateral security cooperation as well as our shared concerns on cyber threats and the importance of energy security" would be discussed at the White House meeting.

Pellegrini said last week NATO-member Slovakia would boost defence spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2022, two years faster than planned.

Trump has pressed other NATO countries to increase their defence spending beyond the 2 percent level prescribed by the U.S.-led alliance.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

