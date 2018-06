WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.

